Forbes Says Kylie Jenner is Not a Billionaire, Trashes Her for Lying

Kylie Jenner‘s billionaire standing simply obtained yanked by Forbes — which initially named her the youngest one ever — and the magazine claims it is all as a result of the Jenners deliberately lied.

Forbes is blasting Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, for what it claims was a “web of lies” surrounding the success of Kylie Cosmetics. It all facilities across the firms financials from 2016 to 2018.

Remember, Forbes topped her the world’s youngest ever “self-made” billionaire in August 2018. But, now it says the Jenners introduced bogus numbers.

According to Forbes, the household invited them into their mansions and CPA’s workplaces. Here’s what the journal says it was instructed.

The Jenners supplied Forbes paperwork that confirmed Kylie’s firm’s annual income from 2016 to 2018 was someplace between $307 mil to $360 mil per 12 months. In actuality, the numbers had been $125 mil for 2018 to $177 mil for 2017 … and Forbes does not present a quantity for 2016, however claims it was nonetheless significantly exaggerated.

The journal claims the Jenners had accountant screate false tax returns “to help juice Forbes’ estimate of Kylie’s earnings and net worth.”

Important to notice, Forbes is not saying she filed false tax returns with the federal government.