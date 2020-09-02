Forbes reveals how Tyler Perry went from dirt-poor to billionaire, changing show business forever

His net worth puts him on “a clear path to future membership in The Forbes 400,” the magazine said in a recent, glowing profile of the movie mastermind.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings.’ [It] means you were poor as hell,” said Perry, who was once homeless.

The news that Perry is in the rarefied air of billionaire status received some backlash on Twitter.

“I celebrate Tyler Perry for being a successful Black man that paved a way for himself and built his own table to sit at,” one person posted to Twitter. “However, I don’t celebrate mediocrity. I truly believe he panders lackluster, stereotypical, content to our community for profit & that I cannot get with it.”

Another questioned if he’s an artist or a businessman

“People get up in arms when you critique these big names, forgetting that we have to water ourselves/ our content down for viewer consumption or for a seat at the table,” another tweeted.

The actor-director-writer is set to get a big thank you for his work at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

He and his foundation are the recipients of the 2020 Governors Award.

The prize, picked by the academy board of governors, honors Perry “for his unprecedented…