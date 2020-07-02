Forbes Fuels The Kanye West Feud By DENYING Kim Kardashian Billionaire Status!

You probably heard the big news! Kim Kardashian West officially became a billionaire!

This week we found out about a deal Kimmy made with Coty Inc. — which bought a controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million last year. Despite CEO shakeups and accusations of inflated profits from Kylie Jenner‘s brand, the company decided they’re still very much in the KarJenner business, purchasing a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 mil!

You don’t have to be a Wall Street guru to accomplish the math and observe that means Kim’s company is valued at ONE BILLION total.

Kanye West, who’s definitely about spirituality now and not material wealth, quickly congratulated his wife on Twitter (along with a photograph of vegetables), writing:

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially being a billionaire.”

But… about that “official” business…

Yes, it appears Yeezy et al might have jumped the gun on that, at the very least according to Forbes!

See, the magazine agrees the business is worth a billion dollars. However, since Kim doesn’t own the whole thing (only 72% — form 20% Coty bought, momager Kris Jenner is sitting on 8%) she doesn’t have the whole billion herself.

Forbes estimates the KUWTK star’s personal net worth to be just about $900 million. Yes, like some kind of pathetic poor person.

Innerestingly the amount of money mag already knows they’re playing with fire with this valuation.

After they accused Kylie of creating her company look more profitable than it really was “and even creating tax returns that were likely forged” inside their bombshell exposé stripping her of that infamous “self-made” billionaire status, the 22-year-old’s lawyer released a statement threatening legal action against them.

And Kim’s hubby has also had his fights with Forbes recently.

Back in April, Kanye railed publicly at the financial mag for undervaluing him, saying he’d proof that he was worth way more than they said, including an “$890 million receipt.”

Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg said Yeezy even texted him:

“You understand what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

LOLz at “in Jesus name.” Y’all understand that line from the sermon on the mount about making sure everybody knows EXACTLY how big your bags of gold are…

Kanye have not yet taken care of immediately Forbes denying Kim her billionaire title. But considering what we realize of the Gold Digger rapper, we can’t imagine there’s in any manner he’s MAYBE NOT going to just take this just as personally.

Feud. Back. On.

