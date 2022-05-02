RA Minister of Territorial Administration և Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan today took part in the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.

The Minister greeted the guests, congratulated the chairman of the commission, the members, the whole staff, wishing them fruitful activity and fruitful work.

According to the Minister, the commission plays its important regulatory role with great responsibility.

“In order to balance the interests of consumers, regulators in the public service sector, providing them with a level playing field, thus promoting market competition, the Commission has for years been guided by the rule of law, adopting the principle of transparency and accountability.”