"For the sake of resistant Artsakh." regular course in Artsakh | Morning:

Mesrop Mashtots University of Stepanakert informs that a regular course entitled “For a Resistant Artsakh” took place today. It should be noted that the free “Social Work” master’s program at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University has been operating since September 2021.

The lecturers of the Chair of Social Work and Technologies of Yerevan State University regularly organize lectures in Artsakh, passing on professional-practical knowledge related to the field to local beneficiaries.

Rector of Mesrop Mashtots University Donara Gabrielyan spoke with satisfaction about the work being done.

The training was attended by the representative of the “Armenian Educational Foundation”, philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan, who also supports the development and establishment of a social institute in Artsakh.

Mira Antonyan, YSU lecturer and candidate of sociological sciences, head of the “Social Capacity Building Capacity Development Program” in Artsakh, says that their goal is to have social-psychological support centers in all regions of Artsakh.

“Now we are making efforts to open a family-child support center in Martuni. “People with disabilities, as well as people with different family problems, can use the center, which will help everyone,” said Mira Antonyan.

The photos were provided by the press service of Mesrop Mashtots University