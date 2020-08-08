For The First Time, We Can See Patterns of an Eerie Glow in The Martian Atmosphere

When the Sun sets in a blaze of blue and night falls over the dusty plains of Mars, something weird and wonderful occurs. High up above the surface, the atmosphere begins to glow with an ultraviolet light, sometimes pulsing, as nitrogen and oxygen combine into nitric oxide.

This invisible glow, first revealed by the Mars Orbiter mission in 2005, has now been characterised in detail – and its surprising behaviour is revealing how the Martian atmosphere circulates and changes over the course of the year.

Thin and tenuous as it may be, the atmosphere of Mars is surprisingly complex. Wild winds drive monster storms that can engulf the entire planet. There are seasonal fluctuations in its composition, as well as fluctuations that don’t fit any known processes.

Nightglow, by comparison, isn’t quite as mysterious. In fact, the same phenomenon – nightglow driven by the combination of nitrogen and oxygen, albeit in near-infrared wavelengths – has been observed on Venus, too.

What it can tell us, however, is how Mars’s atmosphere circulates and changes seasonally, in order to help better predict the Red Planet’s crazy weather.

“If we’re going to send people to Mars,” said atmospheric scientist Zachariah Milby of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, “we…