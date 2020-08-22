For The First Time, Two Hurricanes May Hit The Gulf of Mexico at The Same Time

Next week for the very first time on record, two hurricanes might hit the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Twice previously, in 1959 and 1933, two hurricanes have actually gone into the Gulf at the same time. But never ever prior to have actually both been hurricanes

It may not go that method. Only one of the storm systems has actually yet reinforced into a hurricane– a hazardous cyclone, however not yet a typhoon. The other stays a tropical anxiety, and its future is still uncertain. But projection designs have actually recommended the possibility because at least Thursday (Aug 20), and the storms are still following the course that would result in double Gulf hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued tropical storm warnings throughout much of the Caribbean for Tropical Storm Laura, which reached hurricane strength today (Aug 21), implying it has wind speeds in between 39-73 miles per hour (63 and 118 km/h).

It’s presently east of Puerto Rico and early projection tracks reveal it whirling over that United States area, the United States Virgin Islands, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Florida, and after that into the Gulf over the course of the weekend and early next week.

Rough forecasts of when Laura’s tropical storm-force winds may hit each area. (NOAA/NHC)

Tropical anxiety 14, anticipated to take the name Marco if it ends up being a hurricane, is …