For The First Time, Physicists Have Controlled The Interaction of Time Crystals

The existence of time crystals – a particularly fascinating state of matter – was only confirmed a few short years ago, but physicists have already made a pretty major breakthrough: they have induced and observed an interaction between two time crystals.

In a helium-3 superfluid, two time crystals exchanged quasiparticles without disrupting their coherence; an achievement that, the researchers say, opens up possibilities for emerging fields such as quantum information processing, where coherence is of vital importance.

“Controlling the interaction of two time crystals is a major achievement. Before this, nobody had observed two time crystals in the same system, let alone seen them interact,” said physicist and lead author Samuli Autti of Lancaster University in the UK.

“Controlled interactions are the number one item on the wish list of anyone looking to harness a time crystal for practical applications, such as quantum information processing.”

Time crystals are pretty fascinating. They look just like normal crystals, but they sport an additional, peculiar property.

In regular crystals, the atoms are arranged in a fixed, three-dimensional grid structure, like the atomic lattice of a diamond or quartz crystal. These repeating lattices can differ in configuration, but they don’t move around very…