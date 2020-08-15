For the first time in nearly six-months, Illinois is welcoming the country’s newest citizens.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill.– Hannah Adams states that, “When we came here five years ago, we literally had like nothing.” This 19-year-old is a mom’s child.

“I am very proud of her.” Friday August 14th, is a day she, her sibling and step-dad will always remember.

Together at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, they commemorated an incredible turning point in their household history.

“I am going to be an American citizen.” Hannah’s mum, Jacinta Weller took the oath to end up being an American resident.

“My kids are also american citizens,” statesJacinta The mom of 2 relocated to America 5 years earlier.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here in America, like jobs.”

She perserved, working to support her kids, producing a life in Illinois.