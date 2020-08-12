For the art collector with everything, the $1.5 million COVID mask By Reuters

©Reuters Custom- made, diamond encrusted gold coronavirus mask, being made in Israel



MOTZA, Israel (Reuters) – Art instead of ostentation is the reasoning behind the world’s most pricey coronavirus mask, state the Israeli jewellers who are crafting the $1.5 million item for an unnamed U.S.-based customer.

Made out of 18 carat gold and studded with 3,600 black and white diamonds, the mask will be fitted with an N99 filter to use a high level of defense, stated Isaac Levy, owner of the Yvel jewellery brand name.

“I don’t think (the customer is) going to use it going to the supermarket but he is going to use it here and there, I’m sure,” statedLevy

He explained the customer as a Chinese art collector living in the United States.

“He is a young-old customer of ours, very charming, very outgoing, very wealthy and he likes to stand out,” Levy stated. The jeweller prepares to provide the mask personally when it is finished, inOctober

The mask, which a group of around 25 craftsmens is dealing with, may be seen a repulsive display screen of wealth throughout tough financial times, however for Levy it is above all a work of art.

“For a lot of people around the world it may be the most expensive mask in the world and maybe that’s a really big thing,” he stated.

