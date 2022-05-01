The third President of the Republic of Armenia, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived in France Square.

The journalists inquired from the 3rd President of the Republic of Armenia, will the movement succeed this time, the President answered. “Do not doubt.”

Serzh Sargsyan is sure that this time he will be able to prevent concessions on the Artsakh issue.

To the observation that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali is talking about Yerevan and Zangezur, he is talking more about the second and third presidents of Armenia than Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan answered. “It’s their problem, not ours.”

Is there a fear that the government will use force to disperse the gathering, the third president responded. “Why should he use force? Is the government a thief to disperse?”

Serzh Sargsyan does not know who Nikol Pashinyan means when he says that the international community demands to lower the status bar of Artsakh. “Are you asking me, ask them who he means, who the international community is?” “For ten years, the international community has been saying that Artsakh should self-determine.”