For Some Indian Tech Companies, COVID-19 Has Been an Opportunity

While the COVID-19 outbreak has triggered nice hardships, even within the tech financial system, for some corporations, it has been a time of nice alternative too. Globally, you will have corporations like Zoom which have gone from being comparatively unknown to family names. Here in India, corporations in schooling tech, on-line leisure, and gaming have seen great development. Even as Ola, Uber Zomato, and Swiggy announce mass layoffs to undertake a leaner enterprise technique, corporations like WhiteHat Jr, Gamerji, and Mirrorsize are actively hiring and have considerably grown their enterprise.

Today, we’re defining the brand new regular and discovering methods to make social distancing work in all of the completely different points of our lives, and the businesses which have benefited probably the most as those that may digitise and virtualise our lives, in order that we will do issues like buy groceries, with out having to come back into contact with individuals unnecessarily.

The ‘new regular’

One of the most important ache factors for small and medium companies through the lockdown has been to deal with the challenges of this sudden shift of working on-line. Himanshu Geed, CEO and co-founder at Big.jobs instructed Gadgets 360 explains, “Companies that address the needs of the new-normal i.e. the impact of COVID-19 in the long term are also in need to rapidly hire talent to be ready for when the lockdown eases. Fintech companies are ramping up their team sizes steadily and remain one of the lesser impacted sectors – data indicates a 40 percent increase in the number of interviews in financial services organizations. Companies like Khatabook, NIRA, Setu, Recko, and more have raised funding and are hiring to get ready for the demand to come as more and more small and medium businesses will look to digitize their books and finances and seek debt to refuel business and so on.”

Several Tech Startups Sack Employees Due to COVID-19 Lockdown Crisis, Experts Says Worst Is Yet to Come

Mirrorsize, a Delhi-based AI firm that gives a 3D physique measurement software, has additionally seen a wholesome rise in enterprise. The firm claims to have doubled its enterprise and have sealed clients from Australia, the US, Pakistan, Morocco and even India. The software helps in offering exact physique measurements by way of a smartphone app, and in these occasions of social distancing, many bespoke style retailers have resorted to this automated choice for customized tailoring.

Mirrorsize helps in fixing an enormous drawback for style designers: “How to customize apparel for customers if they can’t measure them?” Mirrorsize instructed Gadgets 360 that it’s trying to get extra engineers on board to strengthen its Computer Vision staff, and can be actively increasing its gross sales and advertising and marketing staff as properly.

This App Wants to Remove the Biggest Pain Point of Buying Clothes Online

Shiprocket, a tech enabled logistics aggregator in India, not too long ago raised Rs. 100 crore through the lockdown and is gearing as much as meet the calls for when the markets begin to open up. Big.Jobs information reveals that startups like GroCurv that present technology-powered digital advertising and marketing and gross sales options are seeing an increase in hiring as properly.

Ed-Tech

Because of the lockdown, school rooms have been compelled to shift on-line and digitise in a brief span of time. Ed-tech corporations, because of this instant want, have gained immense reputation publish lockdown. Geed instructed Gadgets 360, “At least 15 ed-tech startups including Vedantu, Classplus etc. have raised funds during COVID-19 and even before that BYJU’s and Unacademy had raised $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,018 crores) and $100 million (roughly Rs. 754.64 crores) respectively. Testbook is planning to increase its team size by 25 percent over the next six months.”

WhiteHat Jr, an on-line studying platform has seen important leaps since lockdown. The firm is trying to onboard 2000 plus lecturers and 400 staff each month to complement the growing pupil base. The recruitments are for varied roles in product, expertise, operations and gross sales groups. Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr, Karan Bajaj instructed Gadgets 360, “While we were earlier growing at a 40 percent MoM growth rate, after the Covid-19 lockdown, this has accelerated to 100 percent MoM growth. We’re currently hiring aggressively amidst this downturn since our focus is on increasing capacities, getting more teachers onboard, and conducting more daily classes for the students to have access to our curriculum.”

The firm is particularly fascinated about recruiting lecturers with a robust tutorial background in engineering, science and expertise who’re deeply enthusiastic about cutting-edge fields resembling machine studying and house expertise. “In terms of overall company growth, we’ve reached a $50 million annual revenue run rate within 15 months of going live and have also achieved positive cash flow from March 2020. The US business is growing more than 200 percent each month and the US student response to our Indian teachers has been incredible, a great testament to our teacher community. This has given us confidence to scale in major global markets,” Bajaj provides.

Noida-based edtech startup Edumarshal has reportedly grown 250 % for the reason that coronavirus lockdown. It affords on-line campus administration instruments to video-based studying for faculties which might be struggling to digitise. Its proprietary ERP software program affords AI-driven attendance marking system, single-click progress report technology, and pupil analytics on a single app, making it straightforward for college kids and lecturers to interact in a seamless method. The software program has been adopted by a number of instructional establishments to deal with the sudden have to shift on-line through the pandemic.

Gaming Industry

The extra individuals keep at residence, the extra time they spend on recreation. The gaming trade has seen a considerable rise publish lockdown as properly. Indian esports platform, Gamerji as an illustration has seen a 2.5 occasions development in numbers after the lockdown. Founder Soham Thacker instructed Gadgets 360, “Prior to the lockdown, Gamerji was operating at an average of close to 55,000 new users a month. Currently, we are operating at 1,40,000 new users a month. The primary reason is the additional time people have spent playing games since most businesses and colleges are shut along with the growing awareness of Esports in India. Gamerji has seen a 2.5 times growth in numbers compared to pre-lockdown.”

How Ludo King Became a COVID Quarantine Sensation in India

Ludo King, a well-liked cellular recreation, noticed 47 % development in month-to-month energetic customers between April and May. Its each day person development went up by 30 % within the final one month. Server utilization elevated by 25x occasions in capability – from eight servers earlier than lockdown to over 200 servers presently. “I never expected that much traffic or the number-one ranking. But yes, while making the game, I convinced my team members that when we release this game, it will come in the top 10 rankings of the board games category in India,” Vikash Jaiswal, the creator of the Ludo King recreation, instructed Gadgets 360 in an interview.

Health Tech

ekincare, a well being and medical tech startup in India, is witnessing 200 % plus enhance in demand in on-line physician consultations and is quickly ramping up their staff to satisfy the calls for, Big.Jobs information suggests. “Qure.ai, DocsApp are amongst the many health tech startups that have multi-million dollars in funding rounds during the pandemic and are hiring aggressively,” Geed provides. He explains that these corporations are thriving presently as they ‘are providing means to reduce the instant blow of COVID-19.’ Long-term sustainability and development of those corporations shall be primarily based on methods and instruments that really compel shoppers to go for on-line consultations, as a substitute of bodily ones.

Streaming platforms

To whereas away time and wade of the pandemic nervousness, consumption of leisure content material has spiked significantly as properly. According to new information from content material aggregation service JustWatch primarily based on utilization of its platform, well-liked streaming providers resembling Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video have benefited massively from the lockdown as customers search for leisure whereas at residence.

JustWatch famous that Zee5 noticed an enhance of 259 % within the interval between March 24 and April 24. During the identical interval in India, Netflix noticed a 204 % enhance, whereas Amazon Prime Video noticed a 189 % rise. Similarly, AltBalaji (174 %), JioCinema (161 %), and Disney+ Hotstar (149 %) all noticed main enhance as properly.

Even although Zee5 received the most important enhance, Netflix continued to reign supreme amongst all streaming providers in India. According to the content material aggregation service, Netflix accounted for 21 % of whole searches. Disney+ Hotstar got here in second with 18 %, adopted by Prime Video with 16 %.

How are we staying sane throughout this Coronavirus lockdown? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.