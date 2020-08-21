For second time this summer, Scottie Scheffler (59) fires golf’s magic number

NORTON, Mass. – This wasn’t the first time Scottie Scheffler shot 59 this summer.

During one of his quarantine wolf games in Dallas, buzzing around in individual carts, Scheffler took it deep and even rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt on the last hole. It wasn’t until he got in the car and started adding up the score – once, then twice, then probably 10 times – that he realized he had indeed fired golf’s magic number.

A gallery of the lowest rounds ever recorded across professional tours.

“I was just kind of going out and playing,” he said. “It was fun.”

Friday at The Northern Trust wasn’t much different.

No fans.

No cameras, at least not until the last few holes.

And without a standard bearer in the group, no real sense that something historic was unfolding. When Kevin Streelman brought up to Tony Finau that Scheffler needed to roll in a 6-foot par putt on 17 and then make birdie on TPC Boston’s par-5 18th to break 60, Finau had no idea. He thought he had a hot round going, maybe 7 or 8 under, but nothing like this.

“In that regard, it’s a little…