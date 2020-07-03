For one Palestinian, a hunger strike was the ‘last resort’ against Israeli racism – Middle East Monitor

The hunger strike that Palestinian journalist Muhammad Al-Qeeq began in an Israeli detention centre lasted 94 days earlier than he was launched in May 2016. It was, he informed me, a “last resort” in the face of “Israeli racism”.

Today he’s well-known for highlighting the plight of Palestinians held by Israel. Often held indefinitely in crowded cells underneath “administrative detention” orders, they now need to get by means of the Covid-19 pandemic with none sufficient measures to guard them. The controversial administrative detention system permits Israel to carry Palestinians — it’s only used against Palestinians — with neither cost nor trial for renewable durations of six months, that means that, probably, they are often jailed for all times with out ever seeing the within a courtroom.

Al-Qeeq’s arrest in November 2015 was not his first. He laughed as he informed me that the Israeli authorities deemed him to be a menace due to his work. He was arrested on suspicions of involvement with Hamas in terrorism against Israel.

“The Israeli occupation forces attacked our house and broke down the door,” he defined. “My daughter was only one years old. She woke up screaming. My wife tried to comfort her as they watched me get hit and dragged out of the house.”

He was taken to be interrogated at Al-Jalame Detention Centre in northern Israel. “They cursed me and threatened that they would never let me see my wife and children again if I didn’t confess.”

He wasn’t allowed to talk to a lawyer as he was informed repeatedly to signal a “confession” that he engaged in “media incitement” against the state. He refused to take action. When he requested on what expenses he was being held, he was apparently informed, “No charges. We think you target Israelis.”

During the interrogation course of he was shackled, assaulted, spat on and urinated on, and left in cells underneath the most horrific situations. “For no apparent reason.”

Meanwhile, his household was left in the darkish, and his spouse, Fayha Shalash, utilized for household visits however was turned down. Shalash can also be a journalist primarily based in Birzeit in the occupied West Bank. She solely discovered that his detention had been prolonged a number of instances by means of the media. That’s additionally how she learnt about his hunger strike.

“This was all political,” stated Al-Qeeq. “They targeted me just because I work in the media. It is important to understand this. You will find hundreds of Palestinians who work in the media forced into Israeli jails without any charges.” The challenge, he identified, isn’t being talked about wherever close to sufficient.

Israel takes excessive measures to dam any correct reporting of the violations and crimes dedicated by its safety forces in the occupied Palestinian territories. As Al-Qeeq is eager to level out, his is simply one of dozens of comparable instances.

Following his imprisonment, Shalash turned his worldwide spokesperson. She contacted the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), an NGO that helps Palestinian political prisoners, and was knowledgeable by lawyer Saleh Ayoub, who had seen Al-Qeeq, that he was tried in a closed court docket session.

“As I was taken back to my cell, I shouted ‘I am prisoner Muhammad Al-Qeeq. Tell my family and the media that I am on an open hunger strike. I am currently held at Al-Jalame’ in the hope that Ayoub would hear.”

Going on an open-ended hunger strike was not a straightforward choice to make. He solely did so as soon as he was prepared to simply accept dying. “When you’re abused in such vile ways, and forbidden visits from lawyers and family while they scream and threaten to keep extending my years in detention, the torment pushed me to go on a hunger strike in protest against such mistreatment and policies. It was the last resort against Israeli racism in occupied Palestine.”

Living on nothing however water, Al-Qeeq quickly started to vomit yellow bile and blood. Nevertheless, he vowed to proceed his hunger strike till he was launched, one approach or one other. He turned the focus of Palestinian prisoner activism to place stress on the Israeli authorities and society.

It appeared to work. Human rights teams criticised his detention. The EU introduced that it was “especially concerned” about his deteriorating situation. “Detainees have the right to be informed about the charges underlying any detention, must be granted access to legal assistance, and be subject to a fair trial,” insisted a spokesperson for the European bloc.

According to Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem, at the finish of April this 12 months Israel was holding 4,331 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 371 are held underneath administrative detention and “at least 168” are kids. Apart from the considerations about the absence of truthful trials, many are refused sufficient medical care in addition to visits from their legal professionals and households. For the latter, that is yet one more facet of Israel’s brutal navy occupation that they’ve to deal with, along with the ever-present backdrop of Israeli settler-colonialism, siege, checkpoints and oppression.

The plight of prisoners stays central to the Palestinian trigger, particularly on condition that Israel makes use of detention to crush resistance to its occupation. This is tried in a number of methods.

“Solitary confinement breaks the spirit of revolution in Palestinians,” stated Al-Qeeq. “The general target for Israeli prison officers and detention is to end the spirit of resistance among the Palestinians. It is also Israeli policy to ban any talk about Palestinian prisoners.” If any radio stations, TV programmes or newspapers speak about prisoners in the occupied West Bank to lift consciousness, Israeli safety forces assault and shut down the media firm in query.

Al-Qeeq famous that it’s a main concern that the Israeli occupation authorities insist on hindering the work of journalists, particularly Palestinians, who’ve a proper to doc Israel’s crimes and violations of worldwide legal guidelines. Many pay with their life. Dozens of journalists have been killed and wounded whereas protecting the Great March of Return protests in the Gaza Strip since 30 March 2018, for instance.

“The Israelis want to portray Palestinian journalists as terrorists. That’s all that they wanted from me, but I rejected all charges.” His intention was by no means merely to die, he stated, however to ship a message of resistance, even when the worth was his life.

“Despite what the Arab countries are doing to Palestine — abandoning and boycotting us to normalise relations with Israel — we Palestinians are strong,” concluded Muhammad Al-Qeeq. “I will be free. I will express my opinion. And I will receive justice.”