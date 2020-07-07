“For her it is my most painful goodby’: Ennio Morricone’s farewell letter revealed – Armenian News

The acclaimed Italian composer Ennio Morricone unintentionally left “bother”.

Gone is a musical legacy that has touched millions of people around the globe … and a letter with a particular farewell with their loved one.

Web24.news has published the letter left by the musician.

“I, Ennio Morricone, have died”, begins the text that the Italian composer himself wrote.

His death occurred this Monday in Rome. He was 91 years old.

Morricone, who signed the soundtrack for more than 400 films and authored a few of the most famous melodies in film history, was admitted to a clinic in the Italian capital. after suffering a fall and break the femur.

Shortly after his death was known, at the doors of the clinic where he was, his lawyer and friend Giorgio Assumma revealed his last goodbye to the press.

A moving text by having an ending packed with love and emotion, such as the great films it delivered to life.

A sad announcement

“I, Ennio Morricone, have died. I announce it like this to all the friends who were always close to me and also to those a little distant that I say goodbye with great affection,” that he begins. the missive.

The acclaimed musician expresses his deep gratitude to the people who accompanied him throughout his life, both family and friends, including director Giuseppe Tornatore, for whom that he worked in most his films, and his wife, Roberta Pacetti.

“It is impossible to name them all,” says Morricone, explaining the reason for his writing.

“There is only 1 reason that prompts me to greet everyone such as this and to celebrate a funeral in private: I usually do not want to disturb“.

“Obituary compiled by Dad” could be read in the beginning of the letter shown by his lawyer and friend.

Addressing his kids, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Morricone conveys his greatest wish: “I hope you understand how much he loved you.”

An immense love with which that he closes his goodbye, this time dedicating it to Maria, his wife.

“Finally, Maria, but not last,” he stresses. “I renew to her the extraordinary love that has kept us together and that I regret leaving. For her it is my most painful goodbye. “

Dad written obituary

I, Ennio Morricone, have died.

I announce it such as this to all the friends have been always near me and to those just a little distant that I say goodbye with great affection. It is impossible to call them all.

But a particular memory is for Peppuccio and Roberta, fraternal friends who are very present in the past years of our lives.

There is only 1 reason that prompts me to greet everyone such as this and to celebrate a funeral in private: I don’t want to bother.

I greet with great affection Inés, Laura, Sara, Enzo and Norbert, for having distributed to me and my family much of my life.

I wish to remember with love my sisters Adriana, María, Franca and themselves and inform them how much I’ve loved them.

A full, intense and profound greeting to my kids Marco, Alessandra, Andrea, Giovanni, my daughter-in-law Monica and my grandchildren Francesca, Valentina, Francesco and Luca.

I hope you understand just how much I loved you.

Lastly, Maria (but maybe not last). I renew to her the extraordinary love that has kept us together and that I regret leaving.

For her it is my most painful goodbye.