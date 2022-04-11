Home Armenia “For example, what should Ali do to me? “I am not... Armenia “For example, what should Ali do to me? “I am not going so that it does not become a reason for provocation.” Alen Simonyan about not visiting Artsakh. “Freedom” |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “For example, what should Ali do to me? “I am not going so that it does not become a reason for provocation.” Alen Simonyan about not visiting Artsakh. “Freedom” |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The case of robbing a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue has been revealed Morning Armenia By the special order of Alen Simonyan, 2 representatives of the police system were awarded Morning Armenia The EU welcomes the “direct contacts” cooperation between Armenia and the “Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers” The European Union welcomes the “direct contacts” between Armenia and... Recent Posts Study examines virus transmission after summer camp outbreak Defense Secretary breaks with Trump on invoking Insurrection Act Anita Hill on ending gender violence: We need to ‘challenge the system’ Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Expected To Announce -$0.06 Earnings For This Fiscal Quarter COVID-19: What the Biden administration is doing to address winter surge in cases Most Popular A man who robbed a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue was found on Nar-Dos... On the night of April 8, at 01:45, a 28-year-old foreigner who applied to the Erebuni Police Department reported that at 11:10 pm on... An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the death of the... The Investigation Department of the Arabkir Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out... Azerbaijani claims about new incursions are false ․ No positional changes were registered... Artsakh Information Headquarters stated ․ "In response to various inquiries, we clarify that today, the interview of Sardarashen village mayor Hayk Hakobyan to 24news.am gave... Kazakh police confiscate 1,400 weapons and 35,000 pieces of ammunition stolen from citizens during... Kazakh authorities have confiscated 1,400 weapons from civilians stolen during a riot in January, said Sanjar Adilov, head of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's investigation... New Zealand has provided $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine New Zealand will provide $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with local 1...