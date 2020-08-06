For dramatic Iceland scenes, thank this daring helicopter pilot

( CNN)– Ancient tales of giants and magic live on in Iceland , an island country of volcanoes, lava fields, glaciers and ice caverns.

To totally check out every corner of the vibrant landscape, unwind regional folklore and fight the natural components, one need to require to the skies.

Enter Jón Kjartan Bj örnsson, the pilot with an objective to reveal the genuine Iceland.

Bj örnsson, a helicopter pilot for 35 years, has actually taken video camera teams, directors and stars to a few of the most sensational areas in the nation.

A helicopter can go locations in Iceland many people can not. FlyOver Iceland

The rumbling waterfalls and deep valley canyons seen in TELEVISION’s “Game of Thrones” and the films “Oblivion” and “Flags of Our Fathers” are thanks to Bj örnsson’s specialist navigation abilities.

Bj örnssons’ describes that because you can not utilize a zoom on the wide-angle video camera, the technique to getting that intimate feel is moving the real helicopter near to the shot: “If it feels like you’re close, you are close,” he states.

Iceland, the alien world

Although Bj örnsson enjoys to display his noticeably dramatic nation, a number of the shots he makes it possible for filmmakers to produce are not provided as Iceland at all.

In truth, Bj örnsson states, “Whenever directors want to show somewhere on another planet, they shoot in Iceland!”

The aerial shooting world is …