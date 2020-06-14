For black NASCAR fans, the Confederate flag ban is welcome but long overdue

“And I’ve never been that interested in guns,” he mentioned.

As a result, Wiley, a black man that lives in north Vermont, offers followed NASCAR for most associated with his existence. He utilized to write publication articles plus ran the YouTube route dedicated to the sport. He loves the energy in the competitions, the companionship of the campgrounds and the sound of cars roaring by. Everyone, that he said, is going to a race one or more times.

In recent years, however, that he pulled away from NASCAR because he felt it had inadequately addressed social issues like police brutality and racial injustice.

“It didn’t feel like I belonged there anymore,” Wiley said, “or at least that my voice wasn’t heard there anymore.”

That changed this week when NASCAR announced it could ban the Confederate flag from races, just days after the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, Bubba Wallace, donned a shirt emblazoned “I can’t breathe” and unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in the wake of protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“That was huge,” Wiley said.

For African American NASCAR fans who spoke to CNN, the Confederate flag ban and Wallace’s decision to become more outspoken about race are welcome but overdue changes in a hobby they felt had didn’t be inclusive in the past. For them, being truly a black fan has meant years of feeling over looked, of ignoring hurtful remarks by a common drivers, and steering away from fans and campsites who they feared would be unwelcoming.

But now, they truly are hoping to see more individuals who appear to be them at the racetrack.

“I’m really excited about the direction the sport’s headed in, and I haven’t been able to say that for a couple years now,” Wiley said.

‘It meant the world’

NASCAR announced the Confederate flag ban Wednesday, writing in a statement that the flag’s presence at NASCAR events “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special,” the statement said.

Many in and outside NASCAR’s group of followers praised the stock car racing league. Among those supporters was Mark Mosley, who told CNN his kids joke that he is the only black man on the south side of Chicago who likes NASCAR.

Mosley admitted he’s struggled with his love of the sport. Over the years, Mosley said he’s probably taken 10 friends to Chicagoland Speedway, hoping to convince them they could like NASCAR, too.

“None of them wanted to return because of the environment,” he said. “Half of them left halfway through the race.”

But that he changed his mind this week.

“I was elated, excited, happy, any positive adjective or adverb you can think of,” he said of the flag ban. “It meant the world to me as an African American NASCAR fan.”

Another fan, Alex Burns, said he felt alienated from the rest of the group of followers at times.

Walking around a track or in the campgrounds, Burns said he kept his “head on the swivel,” avoiding campsites where individuals were drinking and flying the Confederate flag.

While that feeling never deterred Burns from enjoying the sport, that he said he is “very proud of NASCAR” for banning the flag.

“I’m even more of a fan of NASCAR,” that he said, adding later, “I just hope people understand that, you know, it’s time for change.”

‘There aren’t many people who appear to be me’

Brehanna Daniels — the first black woman to pit in a NASCAR national series race — also supports the flag ban.

“I’m very proud of NASCAR right now,” Daniels told CNN within an interview. “We’re moving on up the ladder. We’re taking baby steps but we’re changing things for the better.”

Daniels was nervous when she first became a NASCAR tire changer through the Drive for Diversity program, which aims to bring more minorities and women in to the NASCAR fold.

“There aren’t a lot of people who look like me,” Daniels said. “It’s a beautiful thing when you see multiple faces — like in the NBA and the NFL there’s people of different races, ethnicities. I like seeing diversity, and in NASCAR you really don’t see much of that.”

So for Daniels, the steps taken this week are “meaningful changes.”

“It honestly meant a lot,” she told CNN, wiping away tears. “Because it’s hard being black, y’all.” She pointed to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor , saying “nobody deserves to die like that.”

“I applaud NASCAR for finally realizing that things need to change for the better,” she said. “I will always be behind them because of that.”

Flag represents division, not history, fans say

Not every one agreed the flag ban was the right decision.

“You’re getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go,” Bubba Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon . “Then you got your fans who will never watch NASCAR again, the same fans who will never watch the NFL after the kneeling, the same fans that were crying out that we’re ruining their lives and just throwing a pity party.”

One high-profile detractor was Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, who announced he would quit at the end of this season , writing in a statement, “I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love.”

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag,” he added, “but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist.”

Other fans spoke out on social networking, insisting the flag was about history or Southern “heritage,” not really a symbol of racism.

Andria Renee Phillips, an African American fan since the early 2000s, said it did not really bother her when she saw the flag at NASCAR events, agreeing it was “a part of history” — though she said it was “painful, no matter how you look at it.”

“I feel like the flag is a reminder of what was,” she said, “but then there’s different perspectives on the flag … It has memories for people. Good, bad, whatever it may be.”

But to Daniels, the Confederate flag represents “division.”

“And that’s not what we want,” she said. “We’re more about togetherness and not being divided. I’m behind NASCAR all the way, but I felt that was dividing us.”

Burns told CNN that while the flag may be section of history, it represents “a bad time in history where we as black people were enslaved.”

“In terms of history, ” Mosley said, “history has proven that blacks have always been mistreated. So historically speaking, to me, (the Confederate flag) represents hate.”

‘We’re being listened to’

A big section of the NASCAR experience is hanging out at campsites within the track’s infield prior to a race, Wiley said. But whenever that he saw the Confederate flag flying at a campsite, “it was an indication to me of like, I don’t know what these people are about.”

“You want to be part of this whole big family atmosphere,” he said. “But at the same time it’s like, I don’t know if I’m welcome here.”

Over the years, as he became more conscious of social problems like police brutality, Wiley felt NASCAR failed to get in touch with black fans. Even as the Black Lives Matter movement grew, Wiley said, “NASCAR was still very much on the side of, ‘Blue Lives Matter, we support our law enforcement, we support the military,’ everything else.”

“I didn’t mind them saying we support law enforcement,” that he said. “But at the same time, to completely ignore the other side of the argument was kind of insulting to me.”

In 2015, after nine black churchgoers were massacred at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, NASCAR issued a statement saying it would keep on “to disallow use of the Confederate Flag symbol in any officials NASCAR capacity.” But it ceased short of a good outright ban, and Wiley wondered whether it would ever before happen.

But he or she felt NASCAR had no second option. In modern times, NASCAR offers dealt with the narrative associated with declining viewership and work. Without initiatives to be even more inclusive, Wiley felt “they’re not going to make it.”

“There aren’t enough people who still believe in this to sustain it.”

That’s the reason why black NASCAR fans usually are excited. They hope this specific change can help attract even more black plus brown enthusiasts to the sport.

For Wiley, the ban and Wallace’s Black Lives Matter color scheme have been “one of the most uplifting things” for any fan who is felt shut off from NASCAR for a long time.

“We’re accepted and we’re being listened to — in this space,” he or she mentioned. “Finally.”

“NASCAR needs more diversity,” Daniels said. “And with the recent things that have happened, a lot of minorities are saying, ‘Hey, when’s the next race? I’m trying to come.'”

“With more of that,” the lady said, “NASCAR will have a bigger audience, a bigger crowd.”

One day time, Daniels desires she’ll research from the pit highway and see a lot of different faces searching back in her.

“That would be a sight to see, wouldn’t it?”