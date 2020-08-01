for Airpod Case, MARGE PLUS Silicone Airpods Case Cover (Front LED Visible) Compatible for Apple Airpods 2&1 Charging Case



Price: $7.99 - $4.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 08:36:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

MARGE PLUS CASES for Airpods 1 & Airpods 2



TAKE YOUR AIRPODS TO ANYWHERE



INDOOR

TRAVEL

MOVEMENT

【Premium Silicone Material】The Airpods case cover is made of food grade silicone material, perfect fit, which is different from other ordinary silicone case. Even if it is used for a long time, it feels still comfortable and does not age, very sturdy and durable.

【360° Full Protection】This Airpod case cover use the latest one-piece molding process and micro-matte technology on the surface, leaving no fingerprints, ultra dust-proof, drop-proof & scratchproof. And the carabiner can be hung with you against loss.

【Bottom Dust Plug Design】The newly upgraded bottom dust plug design, which is a wonderful design that is more convenient for your life, whether you are traveling or in sports, make it easy access to the charging port and eliminates the need to remove the case for airpods while charging.

【What Do You Get】You will get a cost-effective luxury package:1xAirpods case 1x Carabiner 1xStrap 1xEarbuds (NOT INCLUDE AIRPODS AND AIRPODS CHARGING CASE) If you notice that the top cover of the protector case is getting loose after using it for some days. Please wipe off the dust on the top cover and it can be used normally.