Atule’er, a 200-year-old village in Sichuan province, made headlines around the globe when pictures emerged in 2016 of schoolchildren descending the cliff on unsteady rattan ladders — or “sky ladders,” as locals known as them.

The two-hour climb was the villagers’ solely strategy to entry the skin world, they usually needed to carry farm produce down the cliff to promote on the nearest market miles away. In latest years, native authorities replaced their hand-made ladders with a metal one which featured handrails, drastically shortening their journey time.

This week, nevertheless, 84 households of Atule’er left the ladders behind for good, resettling in residence blocks nearer to the city heart of Zhaojue county, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away, China’s state-run information company Xinhua reported.

Their new flats vary from 25 sq. meters (269 sq. feet) to 100 sq. meters (1,076 sq. feet), and have trendy kitchens, bogs, working water, electrical energy and gasoline, in accordance with state broadcaster CGTN.

“I’m very happy that today I got a very good house,” villager Mose Laluo told CGTN “After moving to the county, life will be very convenient for my family. My children will go to school easily, and hospital services will be convenient too.” Not all villagers have been relocated, nevertheless — about 30 households are planning to remain. Atule’er has develop into a vacationer attraction in latest years. In 2019, 100,000 guests generated practically 1 million yuan ($140,878) for the village, in accordance with Xinhua. Further growth will service that trade, with officers planning to construct a cable automobile to hold vacationers up and down the cliff, the state-run information website Paper.cn reported. Eradicating poverty Before the coronavirus hit, the Chinese authorities had pledged to lift all of its 1.4 billion people out of poverty by 2020 The clifftop villagers’ resettlement is a part of that broader drive, and they aren’t alone. Some 18,000 impoverished residents — or greater than 4,000 households — have moved into the sprawling new city housing growth from 92 distant villages in the area, in accordance with Xinhua. The relocated Atule’er’s villagers have been technically already out of poverty, with a mean per capita revenue of 6,000 yuan ($845) final 12 months — above China’s official 2019 poverty line of three,747 yuan ($527). But the drive can be aimed toward enhancing the dwelling circumstances of rural folks with low incomes.

