Footy WAGs at centre of coronavirus scandal after a player’s children broke quarantine rules

A group of AFL WAGs have actually landed themselves at the centre of a coronavirus scandal after breaking coronavirus quarantine rules, which they declare they were uninformedof

Three groups – Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond – are being examined over possible biosecurity breaches.

It’s thought the partner of a Carlton gamer took their children to their grandparents’ home, who then took the kids to Dreamworld in Queensland.

A group of North Melbourne other halves and partners went to a nighttime football video game under the impression it was allowed.

Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond are being examined over possible biosecurity breaches.

A 3rd breach saw the spouse of a popular Richmond star upload pictures of herself at a spa to social networks, the Herald Sun reported.

North Melbourne’s breach is thought to have actually originated from a misconception as the club was under the impression it had consent from the league to go to.

The other halves’ existence at the field was observed on social networks, triggering the AFL to clarify that they were forbidden.

North Melbourne notified gamers and their households of what they can and can’t do under stringent AFL procedures.

The club stated households and gamers aren’t permitted to be included with shopping, going to the beach and coffee shops if there is a grey location.

It’s thought the Richmond player’s spouse just left a image of her at a spa on social networks briefly prior to taking it down. Those kinds of activities are prohibited.

AFL gamers and clubs have actually been alerted a number of times over the severity of its public health procedures.

The AFL stability department will examine any breaches and guarantee they were uninformed they were breaking therules

It’s most likely gamers will not be suspended however will rather get fines or cautions

Victoria on Thursday taped 723 more COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Australia’s most significant single-day numbers.

Premier Daniel Andrews stated the most recent casualties were 3 males and 3 ladies in their 70 s, 3 males and 2 ladies in their 80 s, and 2 males aged in their 90 s.

New South Wales taped 18 brand-new cases on Thursday, while Queensland saw an extra 3.