Footy star tests NEGATIVE for COVID-19 in bizarre twist to AFL coronavirus saga

Conor McKenna has examined destructive to coronavirus after an ongoing saga which noticed the Essendon Bombers star return a optimistic outcome to the virus.

Essendon Football Club launched an announcement on Tuesday night confirming his destructive outcome.

‘Essendon Football Club can verify Conor McKenna has returned a destructive outcome to his COVID-19 swab check on Tuesday, June 23,’ the assertion learn.

‘It has additionally been reconfirmed that the 2 swab tests taken on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 had been each optimistic outcomes.

The 24-year-old was seen spitting and blowing snot whereas his teammates stood shut by throughout a coaching session

‘The membership will work with related medical specialists over the approaching days to additional perceive these outcomes.’

It comes after McKenna returned to Melbourne from Ireland and spent 14 days in quarantine the place he examined destructive 5 instances earlier than returning a optimistic outcome on Saturday.

McKenna initially examined destructive on Wednesday. Then on Friday he returned an irregular outcome, earlier than one other check returned optimistic on Saturday.

The Bombers’ spherical three recreation towards the Melbourne Demons on the MCG was delayed due to the scare.

Just a day earlier the 24-year-old was seen spitting and blowing snot whereas his teammates stood shut by throughout a coaching session.

Manager Peter Jess confirmed McKenna would wish to bear two extra check beginning on Wednesday.

‘But what I’m scuffling with is that if the science tells us that the man is a destructive and that one way or the other he is recovered in 48 hours of being optimistic of the virus that that is some feat,’ Jess mentioned.

‘James has examined destructive, destructive, destructive proper by means of the testing regime.’