Footy star suddenly dies aged just 27 at his home after struggling to make a comeback in the NRL

Former Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders footy star Mitch Cronin has died at his home following a ‘coaching accident’.

The 27-year-old hooker, who had his sights on taking part in in the NRL, reportedly died at his mother and father’ home in Brisbane on Friday.

Cronin was membership captain for the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls and performed for the Raiders and Broncos in the Auckland Nines.

Former Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders footy star Mitch Cronin has died at his home

Pictured: Cronin of the Raiders runs the ball throughout the NRL trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on February 8, 2014

Former Raiders star Jordan Rapana mentioned he was struggling to come to phrases with Cronin’s dying in a tribute posted to Instagram.

‘I nonetheless don’t need to imagine it,’ he wrote.

‘You obtained me by way of a few of the hardest occasions of my life.

‘Love you my brother, fly excessive you absolute legend. Love you ceaselessly brother.’

NRL commentator Andrew Voss declared it to be a ‘terribly unhappy day for rugby league’.

‘Just 27 years outdated. Give energy to his household and mates. Rest in Peace Mitch,’ he wrote on Twitter.

According to Fox Sports, Cronin was working onerous to crack the NRL after accidents noticed him drop down a degree.

NRL commentator Andrew Voss declared it to be a ‘terribly unhappy day for rugby league’