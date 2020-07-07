Footy enforcer Addin Fonua-Blake escapes with a two-week ban for calling a referee a ‘retard’

NRL enforcer Addin Fonua-Blake has escaped with a two-game ban for hurling vile insults at a referee – however a leaked report has revealed the true extent of his abuse.

Television audio clearly picked up the Manly Sea Eagles participant calling referee Grant Atkins a ‘f***ing retard’ earlier than he was marched from the sector in Sunday’s loss to Newcastle following a controversial last-minute play.

Fonua-Blake was sidelined for two matches after he pleaded responsible to a grade-three opposite conduct cost.

But 2GB sourced a copy of the official report accomplished by Mr Atkins which revealed Fonua-Blake additionally stated ‘Are your eyes f***ing painted on you bunch of spastics’ when he handed the referee after the sport.

The Manly Sea Eagles launched a assertion and stated Fonua-Blake was ‘remorseful’ and apologised to Mr Atkins.

‘Referees have a very powerful job and all of us have to respect their selections even once we might not agree with them,’ Fonua-Blake stated within the assertion.

‘I mustn’t have let my feelings get the higher of me and I’m very sorry for the feedback I made.

‘I’d additionally like to supply my honest apology to anybody offended by the regrettable language that I used. I let myself and my Club down. That is just not who I’m or what this Club stands for.’

Australian Rugby League Commissioner, Peter V’landys, stated Fonua-Blake’s actions had been ‘inexcusable’ and the NRL have to deal with the incident critically.

‘As I’ve stated many occasions, what these gamers have to know is they’re function fashions. They have a non-negotiable responsibility,’ Mr V’landys instructed the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘A younger child would’ve watched that and gone to highschool and abused a child who’s deprived. To me, that is insupportable.

‘We’re not going frivolously on it. If we do, as a fee, we would as properly stroll away.’

Fonua-Blake will probably miss his return recreation in opposition to North Queensland as he refused a flu shot.

Players should not allowed within the state in the event that they refuse to have a flu shot.