Football’s coming home! Excitement builds ahead of return of Premier League

After 100 days in a place of worrying uncertainty, top flight English football has finally made its return to TV screen.

The Premier League is straight back, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United getting proceedings back under way in the Midlands.

With football a staple part of British culture, fans could not hide their delight at the return of the beautiful game, albeit in very strange and unusual circumstances.

Only a tiny portion of individuals were allowed in the stadiums, including only a handful of journalists and media representatives, along with security teams and both playing squads – all staying with social distancing measures.

As both teams emerged out onto the field and took formations ahead of kick-off, every playing member plus the referee and officials took the knee as a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Villa Park stadium in Birmingham played host to the eagerly awaited return of Premier League football

Players warmed up in the empty stadium, as football’s return took on a strange and eerie feeling

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish looked in high spirits as he started prior to the match against Sheffield United

Only a handful of journalists and media representatives were permitted into the stadium, and had to sit apart while adhering to social distancing measures

The stands of Villa Park were draped in huge club flags, to mask the absence of supporters

Taking to Twitter, Prince William – the head of the FA – voiced his opinion on football’s return.

He wrote: ‘So good to have football back, just about everyone has missed it! Thank one to everyone involved for your work in making it happen. W.’

England legend and football pundit Gary Lineker echoed the sentiments, adding: ‘Hello football. Lovely to see you, finally. Really missed you.’

All usual procedures have momentarily been suspended, with the players of both sides not utilising the traditional changing room arrangements in order to plan the match.

Instead, players, staff and officials were kept distanced apart in different sections of the stadium, with neither team lining up in the tunnel as is customary before a match.

Taking to the pitch with the Premier League anthem playing, the players were arranged into spaced areas, without handshakes exchanged and an absence of all mascots.

Both teams warmed up in ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirts, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the widespread movement that has since followed across the globe

Football fans might be back in stadiums in time for NEXT SEASON, says minister – as he warns them to keep away from grounds as the Premier League FINALLY kicks off again

Football fans could be straight back watching their teams over time for next season, the Culture Secretary said tonight as the Premier League restarted after 3 months in limbo.

Oliver Dowden said he hoped that ‘some’ supporters could in time be allowed directly into watch games from the stands, because the top flight began again behind closed doors as a result of coronavirus.

Aston Villa undertake Sheffield United tonight in the first game since the league was suspended in March, with runaway league leaders Liverpool anticipated to quickly summary the title.

All the remaining 92 matches must certanly be played in today’s world, with mass gatherings barred due to social distancing measures designed to limit the spread of herpes.

Taking the daily Downing Street press conference this evening, Mr Downden said: ‘I would really hope that by the return of the brand new season we may be in a posture whereby some fans could start to return to stadiums.

‘And I know that could be another crucial part of restoring the financial position of clubs.’

But hailing the ‘hugely symbolic moment’ in the coronavirus recovery he pleaded with fans not to visit games or congregate beyond your grounds.

Villa can move out of the relegation zone with a win against European-chasing Sheffield United in a game title that started at 6pm, with reigning champions Man City hosting Arsenal in the second contest at 8.15pm.

An Arsenal win will mean Liverpool could lift the trophy with a win at rivals Everton on Sunday.

Fears have already been raised about fans congregating but Mr Dowden said that there was ‘nothing to be gained’ from crowding outside stadiums while football matches were going on.

The Cabinet minister said he had been ‘working closely’ with police on how to cope with such incidents.

‘Police have appropriate powers and they will have the ability to use them as necessary,’ he said.

‘But I really hope this case won’t arise in the first place. I really do trust the good sense of football fans down and up the country, and even of the British public, to know you could watch this safely in the home.

‘There is nothing to be gained from congregating outside a stadium.

‘The only thing that can happen if you congregate outside a stadium would be to put at risk public health.’