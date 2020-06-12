Footballers allowed to play for three clubs in a season, says FIFA – Panorama

Football players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, rather than two, during a season in a temporary rule change to alleviate the results of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport, FIFA said on Thursday.

The global soccer body added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players”, according to Reuters.

FIFA also said it could allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.

It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/20 season making use of their original squad, even where in actuality the campaign have been extended from May in to June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.