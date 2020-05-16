Footballer, 19, killed in fatal stabbing in London | UK news

An adolescent died in a fatal stabbing after a reported avenue struggle in south London.

Francois Kablan, 19, was discovered with fatal stab wounds in Southwark at 5.30pm on Wednesday and pronounced lifeless on the scene.

He was discovered on Great Dover Street after studies of a number of males preventing close by.

The Harlow reserves soccer supervisor, Adam Connolly, mentioned: “Francois was a wonderful person and player. A lot of our players went to the same college as Francois, so it’s been hard on everyone within the squad to hear of this tragic news.

“On his last game for Harlow, he scored a superb hat-trick to win us the game and walk away with the match ball. He was certainly a talented footballer and one who could have gone on to feature for the first team.

“On behalf of all of the squad, and everyone at the club, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The Metropolitan police mentioned three males aged between 15 and 20 and an 18-year-old lady had been arrested close to the scene on suspicion of homicide. Two of the males, aged 15 and 17, stay in police custody and the 2 different folks arrested have been launched on bail.

DCI Kate Kieran mentioned: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Francois. This is a tragic loss of life of a young man and we will continue to investigate to ensure justice.”

A fundraiser has been arrange for Kablan and to this point reached £2,700, towards its £1,000 target. The cash donated will go in the direction of serving to the 19-year-old’s household.

Other golf equipment throughout Essex, together with Witham Town, Epping Town, Bowers and Pitsea and Essex Alliance Football League, have shared messages of help on social media.