Football victory dedicated to Victory Day. The final of the football mini-tournament took place | Morning

The final and award ceremony of the two-day mini-youth football tournament dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War took place at the Academy of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The tournament was organized by the Dom Moscow Center in Yerevan with the Football Federation. Pupils of secondary schools և “Russia” NGO “Slavyanskaya” secondary school participated. The tournament took place in an Olympic manner. During the two-day games, the final was reached in N1 Kharberd, N7 ​​after V. Mayakovsky, N151 after R. Tsak և M. The students of school N33 after Nalbandyan.



The team of N33 school became the champion of the tournament, which took the championship cup. The first, second and third place winners were awarded medals and diplomas by Vahram Karapetyan, General Director of the Dom Moscow Center in Yerevan, Edgar Manukyan, Head of the FFA Football Department, and Gagik Aghbalyan, Representative of the FFA Executive Committee.

The awarding ceremony was performed in Armenia with the musical accompaniment of the Orchestra of the Border Guard Department of the Russian FSB.

“The children showed an excellent game. I hope we will see them in the national team in the future, they will represent Armenia in the world with honor. All the players deserved prizes, the final game was really hot, there was a tough competition. “The participation of Armenian-Russian schoolchildren in this Victory Day tournament is another proof of the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples,” said Vahram Karapetyan, General Director of the Dom Moscow Center in Yerevan.

The aim of the tournament is to develop football among young people, to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to congratulate the champions, reminding the other teams that the way to victory is marked by defeats. Defeats in sports teach, I wish all the participants many victories, “said Gagik Aghbalyan, representative of the FFA Executive Committee.



It should be reminded that the Dom Moscow Cultural and Business Center in Yerevan celebrates the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 6-15 with a large-scale program. On May 6, the thematic photo exhibition “The Great Patriotic War և Yerevan” dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War opened at the “Marshal Baghramyan” metro station in Yerevan. On the same day, the Vanadzor Chamber Choir gave a concert dedicated to Victory Day at the Hrazdan Drama Theater.

