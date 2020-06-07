Football salary cap: Does English game need one post-coronavirus? Sunday Supplement panel discuss | Football News





Paul Pogba remains the Premier League’s most expensive player, costing Manchester United £89m in 2016

Does football need a salary cap, as suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino? The Sunday Supplement panel discuss the professionals and cons.

Infantino has required a discussion to be held over both transfer fees and salaries at “all levels of the game” on the back of the financial impact of coronavirus, that has already light emitting diode many clubs – including Barcelona – to ask players to either defer or cut their wages.

On the Sunday Supplement, Steve Bates of the Sunday People said he felt a review of finances within the game was overdue.

He said: “Certainly in terms of players and their agents, we’re entering a new football world and we’re going to visit a reboot of football finances now.

“Despite speculation there’s planning to be £100m transfers, I don’t think we are going to see that straight away. Football clubs have to be realistic in this, and maybe players’ wages, contracts, transfer fees will have to have a reboot too.

“A lot of people in football had thought the transfer market was out of control, players’ wages are out of control with relation to the rest of society, and maybe this is the moment when those caps are a viable conversation to have.”

Fifa’s ‘rich’ stance on salary cap

Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent, told the Supplement that the notion of rebooting football did not may actually align with FIFA’s own actions.

He said: “It’s somewhat rich Infantino and FIFA saying this because prior to the coronavirus crisis, he previously big plans for a club world cup that has been going to are available in next summer, and really it was about money – they’ve seen how much money the Champions League was making and superseding the World Cup, and wanted a bit of that.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said football must consider getting a cap on transfer fees and wages

“To make it work, it’d be backed by Saudi Arabian state money and would involve huge participation fees to the clubs involved, and one of the examples raised was from Argentina – River Plate and Boca Juniors. But the minute that occurs, it increases the financial gap which is already there. One of the policies they will have recently had, one of the main aims, would increase this gap Infantino was talking about.

“One of my main worries about the crisis is that a lot of people are talking at EFL level, but it could benefit the wealthier clubs which can hold their ground. You only have to look at the transfer market – a lot of clubs who don’t necessarily have that money, they have to sell to keep the lights on, and the clubs who have money could take advantage of that. It could accelerate the gap.”

Is the EFL in most need of change?

Without the financial muscle of the Premier League, a salary cap has already been discussed in the EFL, with League Two clubs particularly having held discussions concerning the prospect.

Daily Telegraph football correspondent Matt Law told the Supplement that he felt a cap was necessary further down the footballing pyramid with clubs’ existences on the line.

He said: “At the lower end of the game, specially League Two and League One, you almost certainly do need a salary cap dancing. We see so many problems with players coming out of contract. We’re planning to have unemployment of players at that level, we are going to have clubs probably going to the wall, a lot of clubs struggling.

“I’m uncertain that’s what Infantino is specially taking aim at here. I suspect he’s taking aim at the bigger players and the huge salaries. That’s where I think it is a little bit strange. We count on these players so much, we speak about them lifting the mood of a nation, about them needing to go back and play in a contact sport where there is a health risk, irrespective of how small we’re told it is, we’re constantly told they’re role models who are able to help society, they can do that and that, and yet we’re constantly saying they’re paid too much and we should cut their wages.

“We’re not talking about bankers, film stars, anyone else – it’s always footballers. It’s always these lads with a slight distrust of the money they earn. I always find that hard to square off. The Premier League clubs earn an awful lot of money, a lot of them have very wealthy owners, they can afford to pay their players. They might not be able to spend £100m on a transfer, but they can afford to pay their players. I find it a difficult debate.”