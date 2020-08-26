Football:  Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request – Armenian News

Legendary Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has actually asked to leave this summertime.

The Argentina global, 33, sent out a fax to the club on Tuesday stating he wants to work out a stipulation in his agreement, enabling him to leave free of charge with instant impact, according to BBC Sport.

Barca were beaten 8- 2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter- finals on 16 August.

The 6- time Ballon d’Or winner made his launching for Barca in 2004 and has actually won the Champions League 4 times.