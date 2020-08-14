Football management: Gus Poyet, John Carver, Dave Hockaday and more tell their stories | Football News







What’s it like to be an out-of-work football supervisor?

Life in the dugout can be disorderly, intense, addicting – and if you are out prematurely, one supervisor informs us, “you are finished”.

Sky Sports News talked to 5 males – Gus Poyet, Tony Pulis, Peter Jackson, Dave Hockaday and John Carver – as part of an unique mini-documentary series, Making a Manager

What impacted them the most in the task? What is it actually like to be under such examination? And are they still trying to find one more shot in the video game?

From being thrust into the hot spot at Leeds and being identified a seasonal caretaker to taking a various profession course, continue reading for a cup of their experiences in their own words and view the videos for more …

Gus Poyet