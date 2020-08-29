‘Football legends deserve a place in administration’ – Gyan supports Drogba’s presidency bid

The previous Chelsea star stopped working to end up being the next Ivorian FA president after his candidateship was declined today

Following the rejection of Didier Drogba’s candidateship for the next Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) governmental elections, previous Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has actually required the approval of ex-footballers in sports administration.

Gyan revealed his assistance for Drogba’s bid and has actually required a reasonable playing ground ahead of next month’s election.

Drogba was stated disqualified to contest in the election by the Ivorian FA Electoral Commission today due to the fact that he did not satisfy the electoral requirements.

It was mentioned the previous Chelsea and Galatasaray striker did not get enough elections to back his candidateship however he has a five-day window to appeal the choice.

Gyan who has actually been betting the Black Stars on the worldwide scene because 2003, believes Drogba has adequate experience from his playing profession to guide the affairs of the Ivorian FA.

The 42-year-old, prior to retiring from active football in 2018, assisted Ivory Coast win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations title and he likewise clinched 2 African Footballer of the Year awards among other laurels in Africa and Europe.

“Football legends deserve a place in administration, Didier Drogba has actually seen it all with the nationwide …