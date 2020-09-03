Football Leaks trial to start in Portugal

Most Popular
Joe Burrow’s former LSU teammate can’t wait to sack him
Joe Burrow is expected to have a target on his back entering the 2020 season, and one of the players looking to take...
Fast-food chain Yum China to raise over $2bn in Hong Kong listing
Yum China is set to price its secondary offering in Hong Kong at a slight discount to its US share price, putting the fast...
Human Modification of The Ocean Is as Rampant as Urbanisation on Land, Study Finds
The physical footprints left behind by humankind don't wash away with the waves. Human construction has modified the oceans as much as it has urbanised...
Trump furiously denies report he disparaged military service, insulted dead and disabled troops
According to the article, Trump canceled a planned 2018 visit to honor U.S. service members who died in Europe during World World I at...
‘Mockery of justice’: Ex-deputy minister critical of court restructuring plan – Armenian News
In an interview with Tert.am, a former deputy minister of justice voiced his critical approach to the proposed justice reforms for creating a Supreme...
Bhaichung Bhutia – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan make the ISL bigger!
The Indian football legend believes that the presence of the two Kolkata giants will add great value to ISL… East Bengal took...
Turkey’s push for energy security needs more renewables than gas
On Aug. 21, Turkey President Recep Erdogan announced the discovery of some 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Tuna-1 fields in...
