Football: Chelsea sign highly-rated French defender Malang Sarr on five-year deal – Armenian News

Chelsea have actually revealed the finalizing of Malang Sarr, who will invest the 2020/21 season out on loan,Talksport com reports.

Sarr, the highly-rated centre- back, has actually penned a five-year deal with the Blues and signs up with Frank Lampard’s side one day after Ben Chilwell’s relocation from Leicester was verified.

The 21- year- old was readily available as a complimentary representative as he left Nice at the end of last season.

Marina Granovskaia, the Chelsea director, stated: “The chance to sign Malang was one we might not miss out on. He is an incredible possibility and we will be monitoring him carefully throughout his loan duration, hoping he will quickly be back at Chelsea.

“We are very happy to welcome him to the club today.”

Chelsea revealed that Sarr will invest the brand-new season out on loan, with a lot of clubs in Europe’s leading 5 leagues stated to be eager on him.