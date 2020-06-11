‘Football can do much more for BAME girls’

Morgan has one moment which has “stuck with me almost 25 years later”. Aged eight, she was at a gymnastics class whenever a girl refused to work with her on the floor because she was black. “I remember her telling me that and it not quite registering as a racist comment, but just a mean thing to say,” Morgan says. “I remember my mum speaking to me. I remember not really understanding why she was so upset. But she was explaining how significant it was, how I should always report things like that. She had a big discussion with the gymnastics club, with the mum of the other girl.”

Sport England’s 2018-19 Diversity in Sports Governance report indicated that only 11 % of sport volunteers are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, while a Sport and Recreation Alliance survey found that 40 per cent of BAME respondents have endured negative experiences at sport and leisure centres when compared with just 14 per cent of white people surveyed.

“I’d like to see more of an emphasis on BAME girls coming up through the system and being encouraged to go to, and try out for, sports,” Morgan says. “I go out in the neighborhood and use coaching teams. Generally speaking, I’m beginning to see there’s a large array of characters in the neighborhood, and younger BAME girls getting involved with sport. I definitely desire to see that continuing. “More BAME coaches would be a fantastic thing. Definitely, having those role models as coaches, PE teachers, is a very impactful method of encouraging younger kids to see themselves in those roles 1 day.

“It would be a good idea to look at some of the literature and promotional materials that some clubs and teams use. When you hand out fliers, in the past you’ve seen white faces on those, and white faces being used on Twitter to promote programmes and academies. There needs to be a bit more diversity in literature, to encourage people to think: actually, I can see myself reflected in those.”

The worldwide response to the death of George Floyd has highlighted the lack of diversity in other spheres.

“I think the education system – specifically history – needs a bit of an overhaul, or at least quite an in-depth review, of the syllabus,” Morgan says. “Before A-level, I can’t remember any big focus on black history. Even then, there wasn’t positive black history. Most of the syllabus has been on black people always being in a position of inferiority – that sticks with you. Growing up, the only thing you’re really learning is that black folks have always been oppressed, always been in a disadvantaged place.

“What we are taught about the Tudors and the Vikings is well and good, but I think young ones want somewhat more of an understanding of current affairs. It wasn’t too long ago that the big review happened [over] the Stephen Lawrence investigation. If history teachers are attempting to give a summary of what’s happened and exactly why we are where we are now, there needs to be a knowledge that needs to be from all perspectives.

“With the George Floyd incident, I am starting to see a massive overhaul of people wanting to educate themselves and reflect on how they’ve behaved in the past. It’s just not that kind of culture of standing on the sidelines and watching anymore – it’s getting involved and standing up for other people.”