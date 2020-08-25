Footages released by Azerbaijani servicemen ‘amount to flagrant violation’ of Armenian officer’s rights – lawmaker – Armenian News

An opposition MP from the Prosperous Armenia celebration has actually knocked the Azerbaijani armed force’s relocation to launch the video footage including the Armenian serviceman apprehended in the nation after getting lost and inadvertently crossing the state border.

In a public declaration on Facebook, Naira Zohrabyan states she has actually appealed to global companies, requiring their sufficient assessment and reaction.

The lawmaker firmly insists that the violence and inhuman and degrading treatment versus Gurgen Alaverdyan, an officer of the Armed Forces of Armenia, and the subsequent release of the scenes including him being handcuffed and offered bad names, make up the most flagrant offenses of the concepts preserved in the Geneva Conventions.

Zohrabyan keeps in mind that Azerbaijan, a Council of Europe member state which acceded to many global instruments, consisting of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, continues regularly breaching and blatantly disrespecting its global dedications.

Citing earlier precedents of degrading and torturing Armenian detainees of war (sometimes even to death), the lawmaker is sorry for that those violent occurrences never ever got a correct global assessment.

” I anticipate the global companies’ response – with their whole set of tools – to …