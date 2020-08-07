Footage of brawl between Armenian parliament speaker, opposition activist released – Panorama

A video of the violent clash between Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and Artur Danielyan, the leader of the opposition Adekvat celebration, has actually been published on social networks.

The video reveals that the parliament speaker was the very first to assault the opposition activist, whose hands lagged his back.

The occurrence occurred in a park in downtown Yerevan inApril They blamed each other for the brawl after both appeared to have actually suffered injuries.

In a video message, Simonyan declared he head- butted Danielyan due to the fact that the latter swore at him.