Footage is released in underwater hunt for Naya Rivera as her family say they ‘need closure’ 

Footage has been released in the underwater hunt for Naya Rivera’s body as authorities warn she might be found ‘five minutes from now or five days from now’ and her devastated family say they ‘need closure’.

The search for the Glee star, 33, entered its fourth day Saturday following her disappearance while out boating at Lake Piru in Ventura near Los Angeles with her 4-year-old son Josey.

Josey was found alone in a rental boat Wednesday evening with no sign of his mother, who is now presumed dead.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shared footage of the ‘difficult’ search for the missing actress on Twitter Friday night, that has been hampered by poor people visibility of the lake’s murky waters.

The video shows the imagery found around 30 foot deep in the water.

In it, authorities indicate a tree limb which looks like simply a long dark shape given the water’s poor visibility, highlighting the challenges divers are facing in looking for the missing mother-of-one.

‘Here’s a good example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru,’ the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

A second social networking post shows footage of the a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) being lowered in to Lake Piru and details that specialized equipment including sonar, divers and dogs have also been deployed in the hunt.

‘Here’s the ROV utilized by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today,’ the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

With nearly zero visibility, human divers are resorting to search by feel, meaning it could simply take several days before crews can locate her body, Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at a press conference Friday evening.

‘We have no idea if she is going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now, so we’re still likely to be continuing this effort,’ that he said.

‘The visibility in the water is one to two feet,’ Buschow added.

Buschow said ‘promising’ pictures had shown up on the sonar Thursday night nevertheless when the ROV was dropped into the water the objects turned out to not be Rivera.

‘What they do is they go out and they tow these devices in the water that scan the bottom of the lake for any objects that may look like a body.

‘Last night, they had a couple of pictures that turned up on the sonar that they thought might be promising to investigate,’ he said.

‘This morning, they sent an ROV, or even a small robotic device, on to the water to examine those objects. Unfortunately, they didn’t locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching.’

Buschow admitted the conditions of the lake made the search ‘difficult’ but said he is confident Rivera’s body will undoubtedly be recovered.

‘It’s very effective,’ he said of the sonar system.

‘They get a really detailed image and they can decrease and give attention to specific things rather than putting divers in the water where they’re literally feeling around because they can not see.’

The search resumed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, with authorities now focusing on the north and east sides of the lake, predicated on where the boat was found and the currents of the water.

This diagram shows where Naya Rivera and her son rented a boat on Lake Piru before the four-year-old was seen alone. The map in the top left shows the place of the lake in relation to Los Angeles where Rivera lives

A specially-trained dog is also being used in the search to sniff above the water’s surface and alert handlers to a human body beneath.

Authorities confirmed the mission had shifted to a recovery Thursday as hope of finding Rivera alive vanished.

The actress’s distraught family said they just ‘wish’ she might be found so they might get some ‘closure’ over what is considered to have been a tragic drowning accident.

A man thought to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey, the father of Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun the complete family was ‘sad’ and were rallying around Rivera’s son.

‘We are sad, we just wish they may find her so we can involve some closure,’ he said outside Rivera’s mother Yolanda’s home in Valencia.

He said Josey was having some ‘good days’ after the four-year-old’s terrifying ordeal.

‘We still have good days [with him], I can not make any comment at the moment.’

Josey was found asleep and alone on the rental boat Wednesday evening.

He told police his mother had ‘jumped’ into the water to swimming and never returned, but police admitted it had been ‘challenging’ to interview a four-year-old.

The lake was thought to be a ‘sanctuary’ for Rivera and somewhere she have been going to for years.

However, the waters will also be known for their rip currents and for being full of debris, and eight people have drowned there since 1994.

Authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play or suicide and that every thing points to the young star inadvertently drowning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage showing Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son arriving at the dock on Lake Piru on Wednesday