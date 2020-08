St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church in Achrafieh is less than a kilometre away from where the Beirut surge occurred.

Father Youil Nassif hurried to the church to look for damage, discovering the nave entirely destroyed. But the spiritual altar area, secured by the ‘iconostasis’ (wall of icons), was nearly untouched – consisting of an oil light that had actually stayed lit throughout the blast.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer