Foot Locker's focus is truly on the primary market that connects to the buyers and sellers: CEO

Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson joins Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade and Brian Sozzi to discuss why Foot Locker is continuing to outperform in the retail market despite a decline in consumer confidence, the reasoning behind the company’s latest acquisitions, and how Foot Locker is dealing with inventory constraints.

