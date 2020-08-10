Foot Locker is booming as people spend stimulus on sneakers

The sneaker chain previewed its second-quarter results Monday ahead of the official release, saying sales were much better than expected and added it will actually report a profit.
Sales were so strong because of “pent-up demand and the effect of fiscal stimulus,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a news release Monday.
“While these undoubtedly remain challenging times, we are nonetheless pleased by the health of our category,” Johnson added, saying that sales were strong for both physical stores in malls and online.
The company also said it anticipated it would report quarterly earnings of between 66 cents and 70 cents a share. Wall Street was predicting a significant loss.
CFO Lauren Peters said in the release that the company was able to generate a profit thanks to “disciplined expense management” and…