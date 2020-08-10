Foot Locker is booming as people spend stimulus on sneakers

The sneaker chain previewed its second-quarter results Monday ahead of the official release, saying sales were much better than expected and added it will actually report a profit.

Foot Locker FL Nike NKE Shares ofgained more 7% on the news. Andshares were up 4%, helping the Dow surge almost 300 points.

Foot Locker, which will release its full results on August 21, indicated that sales at stores open at least a year surged 18% in the quarter, thanks to the reopening of many locations in June following closures in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Analysts had been expecting a drop of more than 20% for those so-called same-store sales.

Sales were so strong because of “pent-up demand and the effect of fiscal stimulus,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a news release Monday.

“While these undoubtedly remain challenging times, we are nonetheless pleased by the health of our category,” Johnson added, saying that sales were strong for both physical stores in malls and online. The company also said it anticipated it would report quarterly earnings of between 66 cents and 70 cents a share. Wall Street was predicting a significant loss. CFO Lauren Peters said in the release that the company was able to generate a profit thanks to “disciplined expense management” and…

