Foot Locker CEO: Supply chain crisis ‘puts a lot of pressure on the team to react’
Foot Locker Chairman & CEO Richard Johnson joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss the business outlook of the apparel company going forward and why the company continues to hold so much cash on its balance sheet.

