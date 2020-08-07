Foot Injury Continues to Sideline Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat will lack star swingman Jimmy Butler for a 3rd straight video game as he works himself back from a foot injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

While X-rays and an MRI exposed that there isn’t any structural damage in the aching ideal foot, there’s no schedule for the veteran’s return. For now, with the postseason quick approaching, Butler will just rest.

The loss of Butler is considerable for a Heat group that might reasonably fall in between theNo 3 andNo 6 seeds in the EasternConference The group has actually divided both of the video games in which he’s sat so far.

In 56 routine season video games for the Heat, Butler balanced 20.2 points 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 helps per video game.

