

Tips from the dentist to achieve the desired goal

If you decide to wear orthodontic braces, be prepared for a number of changes in your diet.

Aysor.am talked about this important topic with dentist Askanaz Mirzoyan to find out about the foods that can be harmful to the use of your device, and, of course, to avoid them as much as possible.

“The more careful you are, the sooner you complete orthodontic treatment, the more free you will be to return to the dishes you love so much.” “But when it is not possible to resist, you should be careful not only when chewing, but also after cleaning,” advises the dentist.

Mirzoyan singled out the main foods, the use of which can cause complications.



Solid food

There are people who like harder food. Chewing them makes that loud sound even more enjoyable to eat. But the problem is that these foods can be the enemy of the bracket: break the “bracket”, damage or break other parts. Avoid eating nuts, chestnuts, peanuts, popcorn, or even boiled corn if you do not want to say goodbye to your dream smile.



Sticky food

Sticky food not only makes you feel uncomfortable, but also makes it difficult to clean the braces. Their accumulation in the teeth can cause bacterial plaque, which will further complicate the further course of treatment. To achieve the expected result, say goodbye to jelly, caramels and icing sugar.



Food in large chunks

The main issue here is the amount of food itself. People wearing braces are advised not to bite the fruit directly into its natural state, but to cut it into smaller pieces. This way you make chewing easier, and you do not risk damaging the orthodontic wires or other parts of the device.

The right brush is a lifeline for people with orthodontic braces. They have a vertical gauge that facilitates the removal of bacterial plaque. Another important tool in the use of braces is the orthodontic brush, which is ideal for its sharp cut, which allows the hair to clean the orthodontic appliance completely. The cleaning process of the device can be speeded up և facilitated by the threads intended for the hygiene of the oral cavity.

Following these tips in a short time you will be able to achieve the desired result և boast a beautiful smile.