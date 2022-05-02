The “mission” of the immune system is to protect the body from the effects of microorganisms. Immunity can be taken care of so that it “serves” the organism properly.

Immune system is negatively affected by unhealthy lifestyle (frequent use of alcohol, smoking, insufficient physical activity), depression, nervousness, poor sleep և fatigue, environment, improper diet.

A balanced diet (consumption of sufficient amounts of nutrients) is a partner of the immune system. Nutrients are divided into two groups: macronutrients (proteins, fats, carbohydrates) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals). Balancing these two groups is primarily responsible for the smooth functioning of the immune system. It is no coincidence that malnourished people are more prone to infectious diseases. There is evidence that a lack of certain nutrients disrupts the immune system. For example, zinc deficiency can lead to chronic diseases.

The immune system is highly dependent on the functioning of the saline lymphatic system. Eighty percent of immune cells are located in the intestinal wall. Everything a person eats either strengthens the immune system or weakens it.

Vegetables and fruits should make up 50% of the menu. Lactic acid products, which contain bifidobacteria, are effective in fighting bacteria.

Sugar should be excluded from the menu. It not only damages the teeth, but also disrupts the function of the pancreas, which can lead to diabetes. Refined sugar suppresses the immune system, reduces the work of antibodies.

Lemon, ginger, green tea, fruits, radishes, whole grain cereals, rosehips, legumes are foods that strengthen the immune system.

Getting proper nutrition through your diet does not have to be complicated.

Berries contain organic acids, minerals, sugars, vitamins, aromas and other essential substances necessary for the human body. The main mission is to reduce the oxidation process in the body (one of the causes of aging, suppression of the immune system).

Green tea contains 450 types of organic compounds, about 500 elements, almost all vitamins. Minerals help boost immunity, alkaloids give freshness և energy, polyphenols are often used in drugs to fight cancer, cardiovascular disease.

The usefulness of almonds is largely due to the high content of vitamin E. It has a powerful antioxidant property, slows down the aging process.

Broccoli has antioxidant properties. Contains a large amount of vitamin C, amino acids that help prevent the development of various diseases, lowers cholesterol, strengthens bones due to the content of vitamin K և calcium.

