Most of the foods we are accustomed to eating in the morning can actually be very harmful to the stomach. For example, white bread raises blood sugar, and boiled eggs and bacon are extremely high in calories. Such a difficult digestion breakfast can cause a number of problems in the stomach.

Nutritionist Ruzanna Iskandaryan explains in a conversation with Aysor.am what foods should be avoided after waking up and what the right breakfast should be.

“The first meal is very important, because with it we get the necessary amount of energy, which should be enough in the first half of the day. “Some people ignore what can lead to various health problems in the future,” said the nutritionist.

White bread sharply raises blood sugar, but then just as sharply “lowers” it. Such jumps cause a feeling of fatigue արագ quickly deprive a person of energy. Such breakfast does not contain the main nutritional value, and after that the feeling of hunger does not make you wait long.

Breakfast with sausage or bacon և egg will be very high in calories for our stomach, which is just starting to work in the morning. In addition, fried eggs եկ bacon contain harmful saturated fats that suppress the digestive system և can cause gastritis. Industrially produced bacon and sausage are considered processed meats, their daily consumption increases the risk of problems in the rectum, pancreas and prostate.

The nutritionist advises to refrain from such food in the morning, to include as little processed food in the menu as possible. As for the eggs, they are great for starting the day. It can be hard, or lightly boiled, in the form of an omelet.

“Breakfast cereals, such as muesli or granola, should not be eaten on an empty stomach. They contain sugar, pieces of processed fruits and berries, which are fast carbohydrates, will not contribute to the energy of the day. The feeling of hunger will return quickly, but the energy will not. “Such a meal can be prepared relatively healthily, if you add cottage cheese, sour cream, without fruits, sugar, flavorings,” the specialist said.

Drinking juice on an empty stomach is also not healthy. Packaged juices contain a lot of sugar, daily consumption of this drink can lead to obesity նյութ metabolic disorders in the body.

Useful advice from a nutritionist: if you like juices, try to add water to them: 50% glass, 50% juice. This method will help reduce the burden on the digestive system.

Citrus fruits (including freshly squeezed juices), cold և carbonated drinks, coffee (can be drunk only after eating), garlic, spices, sweets, bananas, pastries և tomatoes. According to the specialist, these products should not be used on an empty stomach. They can cause irritation of the gastric mucosa, spasm of the gastrointestinal tract, bloating և negatively affect digestion during the day.

A complete breakfast should include fiber, protein, carbohydrates and fats.

Only in this case it will be replenished with essential vitamins, microelements, stimulate metabolism, help maintain energy throughout the day.

For a perfect breakfast you can use chicken breast or turkey seasoned with greens, eggs, low-fat cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, milk, whole grain or bran bread, buckwheat, brown rice, vegetables.

