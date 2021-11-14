Foodgod on the advice Kris Jenner gave him for new Discovery+ series: 'Just to be myself'

Social Media Influencer Foodgod joins the Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith, Allie Canal, and Adam Shapiro to talk all things food as his new Discovery+ series is set to drop on the platform on Sunday, November 14th.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Planning for retirement amid sky-high inflation
Bill Van Sant, managing director at Girard spoke with Seana Smith and Ada Shapiro about saving for retirement amid high inflation.
Great branding the one thing that companies with pricing power have in common: Portfolio...
Rick Schmidt, Harding Loevner Global Equity Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Zack Guzman and Karina Mitchell to describe how companies with great...
Stanford dropouts raise $60 million for grocery startup Zepto that promises delivery in 10...
Zepto Founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra join Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss their grocery delivery startup in India and what is next...
Want some fries in that vodka? Arby’s rolls out limited edition fry-flavored booze
Want some fries in that vodka? Arby's rolls out limited edition fry-flavored booze
Student loans: Expert explains what the government can do as pandemic pause ends
Kevin Miller from the Bipartisan Policy Center Associate Director of Higher Education speaks with Yahoo Finance reporter Aarthi Swaminathan about how student loans affect...