‘Food will be a by-product’: the Irish farmers creating nature-friendly fields | Environment

Michael Davoren shudders when he thinks of the 1990s. He’d been in command of his 80-hectare farm in the Burren, Co Clare, since the 1970s, and the place was in his blood. The Davorens had labored these hills for 400 years.

But rising intensification fuelled by European subsidies meant that almost all farmers on this a part of Ireland have been having to resolve between getting large or getting out. Hundreds have been selecting the latter.

Davoren adopted the recommendation to specialise and chase the beef markets. “The more animals I kept, the more money I got,” he says. “I put more cattle out, bought fertiliser, made silage. Slurry run-off was killing fish. But if I kept fewer animals I’d be penalised 10% of my subsidy.”

The austere look of the Burren panorama belies its wealthy range. The thick rocks have been laid down 300 million years in the past when heat tropical seas coated the space, and the our bodies of billions of marine creatures cascaded to the sea ground to type the Burren limestone.

These limestone cracks are normally jammed with life. In late spring, the gray slabs are reworked into an explosion of color as lipstick-red orchids and deep blue gentians bloom. Hovering above them, able to feed, ought to be an abundance of bugs.

But by the 1990s the rocky uplands, which had been farmed for six,000 years, had been deserted in favour of lowland fields which have been now shiny with nitrogen fertiliser. The farms have been clear and inexperienced, however the place had the species-rich habitats gone? “Everyone thought the best thing for the Burren was to close the gates, get rid of the farmers and let nature look after itself,” says Davoren.









In late spring, the Burren is reworked into an explosion of color. Photograph: Burrenbeo Trust



A panorama reworked

Brendan Dunford, a younger ecologist, arrived in 1999 to do analysis for his PhD on farming. He quickly recognised the adjustments that have been exerting damaging pressures on the panorama. Resilient breeds have been being changed with bigger continental cattle with feed calls for higher than the land might present. Cattle slurry was seeping into underground streams inflicting water air pollution.

“It was economically successful for farmers. They were grant-aided to turn ‘bad’ land into ‘good’,” says Dunford. “They were trying to make a living. It was a big moment for me – I figured that unless I came back with a better financial proposition, with the conviction that this is the right thing to do, then I was at nothing.”

Dunford wanted to radically rethink what it means to be a farmer. “What defined farmers was how much food they can produce. The biggest challenge was to get them to take on a new role – to convince them they have a broader destiny than just food. And for that, they needed to be supported and paid to do it.”

He established a pioneering scheme, funded by the EU’s surroundings directorate, that pays farmers for nature-filled fields and clear waterways. He’s been at the vanguard of the as soon as radical thought of “public money for public goods”. Instead of giving farmers cash for the quantity of land they personal, or the amount of meals they produce, they’re rewarded for producing wholesome, various fields.

Dunford steered away from paying farmers for taking actions no matter their impacts – the customary manner that farm subsidies are doled out. Instead, he took inspiration from “results-based” agri-environment schemes that had been trialled in Canada and the UK in the 1980s. Farmers would be paid if their practices resulted in constructive environmental outcomes.

It’s an strategy that acknowledges what farmers know, however large-scale agricultural insurance policies ignore: each subject is completely different. Their lands are scored on a scale of zero to 10; more healthy, nature-filled fields rating greater and appeal to bigger funds.













Hundreds of farmers have signed as much as a scheme that pays them to create more healthy fields and clear waterways. Photograph: Burrenbeo Trust



Fifteen years on, with 328 farmers signed up, the Burren has been reshaped. Dunford’s venture has reinvigorated the shut relationship between farmers and their hilly fields. Farmers have rejuvenated an historic custom referred to as “winterage”, the place cattle spend the chilly months on the uplands. They graze down the robust, hardy grasses which supplies area for uncommon flowers in spring; right here the limestone slabs act as big hot-water bottles, slowly dissipating the summer season warmth saved in the rocks. It has reworked elements of the uplands into species-rich calcareous grasslands, replete with native flowers resembling O’Kelly’s spotted orchid, the perennial mountain-avens and the uncommon lesser twayblade orchid.

Life attracts life; every summer season, butterflies resembling the pearl-bordered fritillary and the brown hairstreak can be seen in the fields, and it’s not unusual to listen to the distinctive soprano buzz of the shrill carder bee. Recent information by entomologist Dr Dara Stanley, of University College Dublin, reveals that higher-scoring fields in the Burren programme have a greater species richness of bumblebees. “What they’re doing in the Burren is working,” she says.

Ireland’s environmental disaster

The Burren scheme is not any panacea. It’s not straightforward to persuade youthful generations of farmers to withstand the temptations – and salaries – of city life. Dunford’s present finances to pay them for nature – on common they get about £6,000 a 12 months – isn’t sufficient to maintain all of them on the land. Many of Ireland’s cattle finish their lives in large-scale feedlots – a rising function of the nation’s industrialised agrifood sector – to be fattened up earlier than slaughter and export, primarily to the UK.



Big ships are troublesome to show round and agriculture is a very large ship Michael Davoren, farmer



But morale amongst farmers in the Burren is excessive and their surroundings is in outstanding form. This units it firmly other than the majority of Irish farmland. Nature in Ireland is going through “acute problems”, says Dr Liam Lysaght, of the National Biodiversity Data Centre, whose scientists predict that a third of all bee species in the country face extinction inside the subsequent 10 years. Ireland wrestles with excessive carbon emissions, ammonia levels and water pollution.

It additionally comes at a essential time for the £44bn European Common Agricultural Policy. A 3rd of the finances goes to so-called “greening measures”, designed to reinforce nature and cut back emissions, however these have been a dismal failure. In March, a group of European scientists called for a radical change to farm subsidies, arguing that the fund should be used to pay farmers for public items, and that results-based schemes ought to be a part of this reform. Meanwhile, the EU’s new meals coverage, which was published last month, is rooted in the type of ecological-based farming programs that Dunford’s mannequin has pioneered. The Burren might function a regional template of farming for the future.













Many Irish cattle find yourself in large-scale feedlots to be fattened up earlier than slaughter and export, primarily to the UK. Photograph: Jack Caffrey



Public cash for public items is the foundation of the UK’s proposed alternative for EU farm subsidies. A report published final October by Natural England stated that a pilot results-based venture in the Yorkshire Dales was useful to wildlife and had enthusiastic buy-in from the farmers.

For Michael Davoren, farming at present couldn’t be extra completely different from the darkish days. “Big ships are difficult to turn around and agriculture is a very big ship. But Brendan Dunford turned it around for us,” he says. “In the past, the environment was a by-product. In the future, the environment is what we’ll be producing, and the food will be a by-product.”

Dunford’s guiding philosophy – that we’d like extra farming, not much less – overturns the view held by some that the solely hope for nature is to erase people from the image and go away the land alone. He listened to farmers, and located a technique to entice them in direction of a new future: one which is stuffed with life.