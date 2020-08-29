Food trucks find new business in neighborhoods

JUPITER, Fla.– When the coronavirus pandemic shutdown hit, Sal Accardi saw business drop dramatically for his food truck The Waffle Wagon, including a range of chicken and waffle meals.

“We were doing a lot of corporate lunches and food truck invasion expo,” he stated.

Then, all of a sudden, sales began getting in the neighborhoods and neighborhoods he would often go to.

“It definitely got a lot busier,” Accardi stated. “Families are really liking this a lot better. They can just take it home.”

Now, he stated, his food truck is reserved into neighborhoods into December.

The pattern is sweeping other food trucks, which are discovering new consumers nervous to attempt new get closer to house.

“It’s been fantastic. They saved us,” Lara Walsh Vento, of the Krazy Cuban food truck, stated. “We had a couple of real loyal communities that have us out every couple of weeks and it’s been wonderful.”

Vento and her spouse Manny were cooking in the Heights of Jupiter community, which has actually been scheduling food trucks given that April.

“Tuesday through Sunday, basically, if the trucks want to come, they come,” citizen Caroline Kennedy stated. “We’re booked out through November.”

Residents lined up on this specific Friday night to attempt the range of products on the menu.

“We appreciate having them here,” citizen Lynn McCullough …