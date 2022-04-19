Food poisoning, an acute digestive disorder, occurs when harmful microorganisms and bacteria enter the body. The most common reason is the use of fresh and low-quality, high-chemical products, improperly canned vegetables at home or, for example, poisonous mushrooms, poisonous plants and expired medicines.

Food poisoning most often occurs if golden staphylococcus or intestinal rod appear in the prepared food. This can happen even if the sanitary and hygienic norms are not observed during the preparation of the food. The cause of indigestion or poisoning is the consumption of expired food.

The main symptoms of poisoning are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weak or fast heartbeat, fever, abdominal pain.

In adults, the symptoms of food poisoning appear 4-6 hours after eating poor quality food, rarely a day վում, manifested by diarrhea, nausea, headaches, general weakness, high body temperature. The production of saliva may also increase, there may be visual disturbances – blurring in front of the eyes, ambiguity, how it can speed up the work of the heart.

Canned food poisoning at home is dangerous և may be due to the multiplication of the bacterium clostridium botulinum, the causative agent of botulism. These bacteria produce a dangerous toxin, botulinum toxin, which accumulates in canned food over time. In case of botulinum toxin poisoning, the central nervous system may be affected, respiratory muscles may be paralyzed, ambiguity, and aspiration disorders may occur. Unfortunately, there are many deaths from botulism.

In the case of chemical poisoning, the symptoms are usually due to the toxic properties of the substance that has penetrated the body. Disorders are usually systemic and can affect a number of important organs. Nervous system disorders can be coma, acute psychosis, paresis, respiratory disorders such as bronchial spasm, pulmonary edema, etc. Cardiovascular disorders, such as acute heart failure, such as liver and kidney failure.

Adult food poisoning can be treated at home only if it is mild, and if the patient does not stop nausea and diarrhea, the temperature is above 38 °, you should call an ambulance.

With first aid at home during food poisoning, it is possible to eliminate or alleviate the main symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain.

In case of the first symptoms of food poisoning at home, gastric lavage should be done with soda solution ․ to one liter of boiled water in the ratio of one teaspoon of soda. You can make a weak solution with table salt in 5 liters of water in the ratio of 2 tablespoons of salt.

Solutions should be warm to about 37 ° ․ You need to drink 3-5 glasses of solution, then artificially induce vomiting by squeezing the tongue with two fingers.

Rinse the stomach with the solution until the fluid leaving the body becomes clear and transparent. Then you need to drink activated charcoal, which absorbs harmful substances and bacteria that cause poisoning, prevents their penetration into the blood.

To prevent dehydration, you need to drink plenty of fluids after prolonged vomiting or diarrhea.

To avoid food poisoning, it is necessary to follow the basic rules of personal hygiene: wash your hands before eating, process food well, wash, do not use expired and low-quality food. You should pay attention to the smell and taste of food if you have any doubts, for example, if the food is slightly moldy or just starting to mold, throw it away, boil home-made canned food before use.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.

You can get acquainted with all the materials of the section HERE.